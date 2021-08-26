City Council continues discussions to safely reopen chambers

Council members seemed to be at a consensus in their desire to reopen council chambers to in-person meetings, as long as it can be done safely. The best course of action to accomplish that goal remains undetermined, though a general game plan is being developed by city staff.
Executive Order N-29-20 was executed on March 18, 2020. Among other effects, the order allowed local governments to hold public meetings and hearings via teleconference. Patterson’s City Council has since not met in chambers or held meetings physically open to the public. But that all must change after September 30 when Governor Newsom’s executive orders in regard to the pandemic come to an end according to Newsom’s executive order roll back plan that was released on June 11.
Patterson residents have repeatedly made public comments during council meetings requesting chambers reopen to in-person meetings. And repeatedly have been rebuffed.
Concerns by council members and staff alike include the ability to safely social distance. Due to the small space of council chambers allowing physical attendance at the 6-foot social distancing standard would potentially allow fewer than 12 constituents to attend.
Council members and staff previously discussed reopening chambers under a hybrid model which was practiced during the July 20 council meeting when Councilman Al Parham and two members of the public were in chambers and everyone else was present via Zoom.
The hybrid model would need to allow all members to be present to establish a quorum and conduct business as well as allow the public to attend virtually or in-person to meet the requirements of the Bagley-Keene Act and the Brown Act. Whether or not the hybrid model is effectively operational is unclear.
Council and staff also discussed requirements of those who wish to attend in-person meetings. The plan includes mandatory masking protocol of all individuals, regardless of vaccine status. Compelling attendees to show proof of vaccination was discussed and ultimately, council and staff agreed that showing proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test would be acceptable.
Patterson continues to lead Stanislaus County vaccination rate with 73% of the residents having received at least one dose. Still there are concerns from public health officials about the rising positive infection rate due to the COVID-19 Delta Variant.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for September 7. Members of the public can participate via Zoom. The link for the virtual meeting can be found on the published agenda at www.ci.patterson.ca.us in the City Council Agenda center. Videos of previous meetings are also available in the City Council Agenda center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.