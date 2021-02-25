City council hears budget update

The mid-year budget review was presented to the City Council at the regular meeting held on Feb. 16.
City Manager, Ken Irwin explained that although the approved annual budget for the general fund had been conservative there were circumstances that impacted the operational budget. A deficit of $474,574 is projected at year end.
As explained to Mayor Dennis McCord, the deficit is due, in part, to the significantly over budget traffic circle at Salado Avenue and Seventh Street, incomplete budgeting of assessments of the Hartwood Ranch properties, and unexpected water capital costs used to reseal storage tanks.
However, the shortfall was not entirely unexpected. Reduced sales tax revenue and costs associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have strained budgets across the nation.
The City plans to implement cost saving strategies, and collect cannabis revenues that are expected to eliminate the deficit. Regardless of the anticipated year end deficit, Patterson’s coffers are still well within the accepted range set by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).
The Council adopted Resolution No. 2021-07 which approved the City of Patterson Adjustments to the Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
The Patterson Public Financing Authority’s 2019-20 Financial Audit Report, and West Patterson Financing Authority’s 2019-20 Financial Audit Report were accepted after Kenneth Pun and Andrew Roth of The Pun Group presented the Council with their findings. There were no negative findings in the audits and city staff were said to have been helpful and provided all documentation that was requested.
Two new committees have been formed and committee members have been selected. Although it is unclear what the immediate tasks of the Downtown Revitalization and Public Safety committees will be, they hope to provide residents more opportunity to be involved while also gaining insight into the development of Patterson.
Serving on the Public Safety Committee are: Jessica Romero, Steven Rishebarger, Christopher Flynn, Harris Ginyard, Jasmine Collins, Laura Bailey, and Dejamarie Crozier.
Serving on the Downtown Revitalization Committee are: Lisa Days, Timothy Benefield, Erica Ayala, Ali Wright, and Emily Strongin Blickenstaff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.