Council members unanimously approved to change the name of a portion of Baldwin Road to Jeremiah Way in honor of Jeremiah Schali, a life-long member of the community and city employee at the time of his death.
Schali, a “beloved employee” hired by the city in April 2020, was responsible for the maintenance of three parks and all of the city’s landscaping on Sperry Avenue between Las Palmas Avenue and Baldwin Road, according to a staff report prepared by Mike Willett, Patterson’s public works director.
Schali’s passion for public service and work ethic were second to none, the report said. “His performance was a clear example for others to follow, but it was his humble and friendly nature that endeared him to all who knew him….His drive, character and spirit will always be remembered.”
Staff proposed, due to his great contributions to the community, “the way for this community to honor his memory is by naming a new street after him.”
The city’s corporation yard sits along the portion of Baldwin Road that is being renamed. A plan to rename that stretch of road to Marble Avenue was originally included as part of the Baldwin Ranch North development.
