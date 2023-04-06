During the city council meeting on the night of April 4, both city and state officials recognized the efforts of Love Patterson and their upcoming community volunteer day. Patterson Mayor Mike Clauzel prepared a proclamation on behalf of the city council, and three state and county representatives also spoke to congratulate the organization.
Clauzel read through the proclamation, explaining how the goals of Love Patterson align with the goals of the city and help fulfill many of the city’s needs. He then declared the last Saturday of April always to be Love Patterson Day, encouraging all citizens to help wherever they could. “[We] strongly encourage every citizen to volunteer on this day, renewing our pride in our city and transforming our community.”
Channce Condit attended on behalf of the County Board of Supervisors and echoed Clauzel’s call to help. “I would encourage all those in attendance tonight to please find a project out there somewhere, something you’re passionate about, get out there, roll up your sleeves, and don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty.” He continued, “We love Patterson, not just one day out of the year, but every day.”
A representative for the office of Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil stepped up to speak and congratulated the nonprofit on their recognition; a representative for Congressman John Duarte did the same.
To conclude, Clauzel specifically thanked the two Love Patterson board members who were in attendance—Kandace Weyhrauch and Gaby Hernandez. “You have a tremendous work ethic. You show it through all the work you do in this community. Without people like you, this community would not be the same.”
“In order for a community to be successful,” Weyhrauch said later, “it has to be full of people who are willing to look out for their neighbor and help them when they are in a time of need. Love Patterson encourages that.”
This year, Love Patterson is on April 29. For details and a full list of projects, visit lovepatterson.com.
