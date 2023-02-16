City of Patterson recognizes good samaritans

Alfonso Zepeda, Refina Lotomau, and Jocelyn Cervantes were recognized by the City of Patterson for their heroic actions that prevented Patterson’s historical museum from destruction during a recent fire.
“We are very proud to celebrate the contributions of a few of our fellow citizens who provided us with an outstanding example of service to our community, without regard to their personal safety,” said Mayor Michael Clauzel.
During the evening of January 3, all three Patterson residents were in the area of the downtown circle when they saw smoke.
Before fire department personnel arrived on scene the trio sprung into action.
Cervantes grabbed a fire extinguisher from Blue’s Cafe, where she was working, and quickly made her way to the circle where she found Lotomau and Zepeda.
Lotomau used the extinguisher to douse the flames and Zepeda pulled the involved park bench off the porch preventing the fire from extending into the building.
Clauzel thanked Zepeda, Lotomau, and Cervantes for their “exemplary, courageous, selfless actions and true heroism,” for going “above and beyond what would normally and reasonably be expected of a citizen in this city to save part of our culture and history.”
