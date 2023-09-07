Juliene Flanders is ready to get more recreation into her life. After 10 years with the City of Patterson as the Director of Recreation and Community Services, Flanders is retiring.
“My husband just retired and we’re ready to not be rushed in the morning – doing the 8-5 job,” said Flanders. “We want to recreate ourselves. We’re into hiking and biking and the whole outdoors. We figure while we’re healthy we might as well enjoy it!”
Flanders has been involved in one way or another in recreation for more than 40 years. Starting as a teenager, then working in various cities before settling into Turlock for a 25 year stint.
“As the economy changed at that time, I stopped working at my job in Turlock and started my own consulting firm,” said Flanders. “I worked with other cities like Oakdale and Manteca, and helped them while they were reorganizing their departments. Because when the economy turns and there’s a downsizing, a lot of time recreation gets merged with another department and they need help navigating that transition.”
Then, 10 years ago, Patterson’s Director of Recreation at that time was leaving and asked her to serve as an interim director for a couple of months while the City looked for someone to fill the position permanently.
“But then City offered me the position and I thought this is a great town, I love the community, so I took it,” said Flanders.
Looking back on her time in Patterson, Flanders says it’s been very rewarding.
“When I started here in Patterson, the focus had really been on park development,” said Flanders.” And you can see how many fabulous parks we have in all the neighborhoods and they’re just beautiful. The City Manager at that time said he wanted to expand programs. I thought that was fantastic. That’s why I’d have to say that the highlight of my time here has been the opportunity to develop new programs.”
Flanders says she’ll miss her co-workers and getting the gratification of seeing people engaged in recreation while she worked.
“I just love watching people have a good time, trying new events and enjoying things that’s been the best part of the job,” said Flanders. “Here in Patterson the ability to enhance outdoor opportunities for everyone has been great.”
The new Recreation Director is Ashley Weaver. Flanders says she’ll be introduced to Patterson at the Farm to Table event on September 9.
