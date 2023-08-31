Patterson is going gold for the month of September in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Mayor Michael Clauzel will be reading a proclamation recognizing the cause, and signs and banners will be hung up around town as well.
This is the first time Patterson will recognize childhood cancer in this manner. Local mom Amy Camacho is behind the efforts. Her son, Roberto, was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 at age five. He battled it for two years before passing away on March 1 of this year.
The tragedy moved Camacho to institute the city’s first campaign of awareness, honoring not only her son but every child who has survived cancer, is fighting cancer, or has died from it. Many businesses and homes will be displaying signs that voice their support. Banners also will go up outside Walnut Grove School—where Roberto attended kindergarten—and City Hall.
“This is something he would want,” she said of Roberto. The boy was generous and helpful, and during his time with cancer would often talk about what he wanted to do for people. She also knows many other parents who have lost their kids to cancer, or whose kids are currently fighting cancer.
Camacho hopes that her efforts will lead to increased awareness and, eventually, a cure. “Raising awareness leads to funding, which leads to research, which leads to funding, which leads to a cure.” Two years ago, she didn’t know anything about childhood cancer either—not until Roberto was diagnosed with it. Her goal is that one day yellow ribbons will be in every store and in the NFL in September like pink for breast cancer is every October.
To learn more and support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, you can attend the proclamation during the City Council meeting on September 5.
