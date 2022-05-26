The return of the Apricot Fiesta includes many events that the community knows and loves. However, this year will also see the addition of a new event—a classic car show. It will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 4 on South Third Street.
This isn’t the first time a car show has been part of the fiesta. In previous years, other groups put on their own independent shows. However, 2022 is the first year that the car show is officially organized by the Apricot Fiesta board of directors.
Kristen Valentine, President of the Patterson Apricot Fiesta, explained that the show is trying to target local car clubs and bring them into the community. “The whole point of the Apricot Fiesta in general is to get the community involved all together,” she said. “A big part of the fiesta is to showcase groups, clubs, organizations, [and] businesses that are in Patterson, to bring them all together in the downtown area.”
She continued, “We want to make sure that those who are in our community get the opportunity to come out and show the public these beautiful classic cars that they own.” Valentine went on to explain that multiple Patterson car clubs are participating, and the board is working closely with one club to assist in organization.
While local car clubs are contributing much to the show, several individuals with cars to display have also registered. “We are very, very close to hitting our max number,” Valentine said. “It’s been one of our events that’s filling up a lot faster than I was expecting.” A total of 30 cars will fit in the assigned space, and, as of the time of writing, 25 of those have been filled. More registrations are pending as well.
All vehicles on display were manufactured before 1980, and according to Valentine, the oldest entry is a 1923 Ford Roadster. A wide variety of vehicles have been entered, including Chevy, Cadillac, Buick, Ford, and others.
The best cars at the show will have a shot at winning two awards—The Apricot Fiesta Best in Show Award and the Apricot Fiesta’s Choice Award. The first award will be determined by a panel of judges, scouting for the car that most stands out; the second will be up to the community. Anyone in attendance can stop by the voter’s box and select their favorite car.
Only a handful of spots are left, but if you have a classic car, you can enter to display it by contacting the Apricot Fiesta Board of Directors by phone (209 892-3118) or email (office@apricotfiesta.com). A registration fee of $25 is required.
