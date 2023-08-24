Jeremiah was a prophet of God to the southern kingdom of Judah during the reign of the last five kings of that nation before its fall to the Babylonians in 586 BC. The nation was on a downhill slippery slope. When God had a particular message He wanted to give to the prophet Jeremiah for the people of Judah He sent him to visit a local potter’s workshop and told him to watch the potter as he practiced his craft.
In ancient times a potter would dig into the earth to find clay that had a specific consistency. He would then place a lump of that clay on a turning wheel and with his hands expertly placed would mold it and fashion it into something of his choosing: a cup, a bowl, a vase, a water jug.
Sometimes the clay turned out to have impurities that made it unusable, and the potter had to remove it from the potter’s wheel and dispose of it. Other times the clay was marred as it turned and the potter had to press the clay back into a lump and start over from the beginning.
The Bible says that God is the Master Potter, and we are the clay in His hands. In a very firm, but gentle way, He is in the process of forming us, shaping us, into vessels that can be useful in His kingdom. The useable person is the one who is flexible, yielded. The unusable person is the one who is determined to exercise his own will. He is the person who says, “I have always done it this way.” Sometimes even the little traditions we have built into our lives can cause us to resist change and miss God.
As the Potter’s wheel turns, we can’t hang on to the same emotional conflicts and attitude hang-ups that we had last year. We can’t continue to live according to our carnal nature, our worldly nature. We can’t be content to stay in our sins. Unless we let go of our rebellion, our disobedience, our pride, we will risk being that lump of clay getting put aside like the nation of Judah.
May we be like that lump of clay that is flexible, moldable in the Master Potter’s hands. May we be sensitive to God’s firm but gentle touch and allow Him to mold us, to shape us for use in His kingdom. He is the Master Potter. He has a great and specific purpose in mind for each one of us if we will only yield our heart and our life to Him.
