County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters Donna Linder would like to announce the Clerk Recorder Division located at 1021 I Street, Modesto, CA. will be under construction for a necessary remodel the next few months. During this time services will be temporarily relocated as follows:
The following services will relocate to 1021 “I” Street, third floor on September 30, 2021.
Real Estate or Recorder Functions
•Recorder functions
•Request for copies of recorded documents
The following services will relocate to 1010 Tenth Street, fourth floor, on October 4, 2021
Clerk Functions
•Marriage License by appointment
•Passports by appointment
•Fictitious Business Name Statements (FBN)
•Notary Public
•Process Servers
•Professional Photocopiers
•Legal Document Assistants (LDAs)
•Unlawful detainer assistants (UDAs)
•CEQA
Vitals Functions
copies of:
•Birth Certificates
•Death Certificates
•Marriage Certificates
We apologize for any inconvenience that you may encounter during our relocation and construction dates. Should you have any questions on the relocation, please feel free to contact us 209-525-5211
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.