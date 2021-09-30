County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters Donna Linder would like to announce the Clerk Recorder Division located at 1021 I Street, Modesto, CA. will be under construction for a necessary remodel the next few months. During this time services will be temporarily relocated as follows:

The following services will relocate to 1021 “I” Street, third floor on September 30, 2021.

Real Estate or Recorder Functions

•Recorder functions

•Request for copies of recorded documents

The following services will relocate to 1010 Tenth Street, fourth floor, on October 4, 2021

Clerk Functions

•Marriage License by appointment

•Passports by appointment

•Fictitious Business Name Statements (FBN)

•Notary Public

•Process Servers

•Professional Photocopiers

•Legal Document Assistants (LDAs)

•Unlawful detainer assistants (UDAs)

•CEQA

Vitals Functions

copies of:

•Birth Certificates

•Death Certificates

•Marriage Certificates

We apologize for any inconvenience that you may encounter during our relocation and construction dates. Should you have any questions on the relocation, please feel free to contact us 209-525-5211

