Please join Patterson's newest council person this Thursday while you drink a beverage of your choice.
This online event welcomes anyone who wishes to discuss our community and build relationships.
There are open committee seats and a vacant council seat, and applications are due soon!
Register on zoom prior to the event.
When: Thursday Jan. 7, 6:00 p.m.
Where: Online Event: https://bit.ly/alvescommunity
salves@ci.patterson.ca.us 209.895.8003
