Two Patterson natives have made the Dean’s List at the University of Maryland Global Campus for the spring semester. Sonia Bernal and Ryan Saavedra both completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit umgc.edu.
