Collin Elwood Schut was born on May 2, 1968 in Modesto CA and entered into rest on December 29, 2021. As the second son to Elwood and Joland Schut, Collin enjoyed growing up in Patterson CA, where he forged lifelong friendships and was very proud of his fifth-generation family roots. While attending Patterson High School, Collin served as ASB President following in the footsteps of both
Elwood and his older brother, Evan. Collin was a 4-year (3-sport) athlete, where he shined brightest under the Friday Night Lights. He received several athletic awards throughout his high school sports career, most notably MVP of the football and tennis teams, Offensive Lineman of the Year and PHS Athlete of the Year as a senior. He went on to play one year of football at Chico State where he earned a business degree and met the love of his life, Lisa (Cardenas) Schut. They were married on November 10, 1996 and raised two sons, Cody and Ryan, in Modesto CA. Collin established himself as a successful Patterson businessman, alongside Elwood and Evan, as owner-operator of Schut Insurance Services and Schut Ranches LLC in his hometown.
Collin had such a big heart! He loved cheering on his boys at their many sporting events when they were younger, and most recently watching them grow into men on their own life journeys. He supported his community through volunteering and fulfilling many a donation request. As a member of Patterson Masonic Lodge #488, Collin fulfilled each seat rank, reaching Worshipful Master of the lodge in 2001. He was also a 10-year Board Member of the Newman Gun Club where he reveled in spending time with his buddies. In addition to hunting, Collin enjoyed traveling, grilling on his Traeger, relaxing at his Santa Cruz cabin and sharing drinks and a good meal with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 25 years; Lisa, children; Cody and Ryan, brother; Evan (Katheryn) and their children; Sadie and Ewan, along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents; Elwood and Joland, and nephew; Ethan. Above all, Collin loved his family and friends. He touched so many lives with his caring nature and brought so much joy with his sense of humor and infectious laugh. He will be deeply missed.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, January 13th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Please send donations to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital 2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 (916) 453-2000 or Patterson Township Historical Society, P.O. Box 15 Patterson, CA 95363.
