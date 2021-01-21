Jesus’ ministry begins with the imprisonment of John the Baptist. The tragic end of John’s prophetic activity did not discourage Jesus; rather it seems to have filled him with a sense of urgency and given him deeper resolve to begin the practice of his own vocation.
Matthew 4:12-23 tells us that he moved from his home town of Nazareth, a small obscure town in the northern Galilean region of Palestine, to Capernaum on the shore of the Sea of Galilee, a town in the more heavily populated area of the same region. This northern part of Palestine was border territory and much more influenced by the dominant Greek culture of the period than the rest of Palestine.
Because of the natural cultural exchange that occurs in border areas, the fidelity of the Galileans to their Hebrew heritage was always suspected. It really wasn’t the most logical place for Jesus to begin his ministry; that would have been Jerusalem, the holy city. Capernaum was at the margins of the Hebrew world, the town was probably composed of at least half gentiles. It was in this context, this darkness, that Jesus began his ministry.
Matthew sums up Jesus’ initial preaching as “Repent, for the Kingdom of heaven is at hand.” This was precisely the same message that the evangelist had John proclaiming; but there was a significant difference, John’s message pointed to a savior who was to come and Jesus proclaimed a kingdom that is present. We imagine that news of Jesus’ new teaching traveled rapidly and that it was powerfully compelling.
One day, as he was walking by the Sea of Galilee, Jesus called two sets of brothers to “Come after me.” Jesus takes the initiative, he arrives in the midst of the everyday activities of these humble fishermen and invites them into a radically different way of life, a life of a deep relationship with God and with humanity, he tells them, “I will make you fishers of men.”
The point is powerfully made that these brothers; Peter, Andrew, James and John at once left everything – family ties (they left their father), means of support (their nets and boats) and followed this itinerate preacher, Jesus of Nazareth. These disciples are not wooed by reason, eloquence or doctrine; they respond to a simple invitation into a living relationship. They left immediately, they did not count the cost of what it might mean to follow Jesus and they really didn’t understand what Jesus was all about, as we will see later.
Peter, Andrew, James and John were open to the possibilities that God might have for them and they walked the road with Jesus. The disciples join Jesus in his saving mission, they journey through forgotten places teaching, proclaiming the good news of the kingdom of God and bringing healing. The disciples saw in Jesus the light that could dispel the darkness that obscured their lives.
The dynamic of invitation that Jesus started two thousand years ago with a few simple fishermen reaches across the centuries and rings as true to us today as it did to them. “Come after me and I will make you fishers of men.” It is an invitation that reaches out to each of us and offers us the fullness of life. It is ever new and unrelenting there in the very darkest parts of our lives Jesus comes and offers us a living relationship a relationship of life and hope. This relationship is lived out, just like those fishermen, in the everyday events of our lives.
When we are really attentive to the everyday events and people of our lives we begin to see the subtle tracings of the savior in our midst: in the helping hand, in the kind word, in the gentle challenge which encourages us to be our best, the loving gesture, the sincere praise. Our recognition of Christ in others calls us to lives of deeper authenticity and goodness; it invites us more deeply into Christ’s mission, to be agents of reconciliation and of the kingdom of God.
By Pastor Rex Hays Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
