Come, let us adore him

During the preparation of the bread and wine for the celebration of the Eucharist, there is a prayer which the deacon or priest says quietly as he adds the water to the wine: “By the mystery of this water and wine, may we come to share in the Divinity of Christ, who humbled Himself to share in our humanity.” That silent prayer expresses, in a very simple way, the great mystery of the Incarnation.
As we prepare to celebrate the Feast of the Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ, our most solemn celebration of the Incarnation, God’s unique entrance into our human life. This singular event in human history forever changed humanity’s capacity for experiencing the presence of God. Somehow, God’s entrance into human history sanctifies all of humanity, all of our world and allows us to share in Christ’s divinity.
We all too easily take for granted the details of his birth as told in our gospel narrative. A young couple must make an arduous journey, because of political demands, to an out of the way ancestral home where they find minimal accommodations for the birth of their child. This divine birth was attended by a group of dirty shepherds, the marginated and despised of 1st century society. We present the scene in a beautifully romantic way in our imaginations, but the reality of the situation was that it was just a normal birth, hidden in the mundane contemporary events of the time. Jesus was born just like so many others, a non-event in the lives of most of those who surrounded him. If we were to look for him today, we might best look for him in someone’s borrowed barn with a midwife tending to Mary. Those called to celebrate him just might be construction workers or yardmen. The nativity narrative of St. Luke proclaims to us that God’s message of love and hope reaches out from the bottom up. God’s tiny infant arms reach out to the margins of our society and our world to lift us all up.
God’s message of love reaches out to us all and the angelic hosts proclaim. “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.” The biblical mantra invites us all: “Do not be afraid…” Do not be afraid of rejection, do not be afraid of your perceived limitations, do not be afraid of what others might say, do not be afraid because you’ve fallen before, do not be afraid that you might be hurt. We are called to trust the divine love that tenderly holds us in life.
That image of the infant Jesus tenderly held by his parents manifests for us a concept of God quite beyond our normal descriptions of God: helpless and innocent, dependent and trusting, fragile and weak. These are not our usual words for God, yet we can recognize them in ourselves all too well; God knows our vulnerability. God’s entrance into our reality as an infant turns our world upside down and shows us the depth of God’s love for us. The mystery of the Incarnation proclaims to us that there is nothing about our human being that is beyond God’s love, there is no human being who is not of infinite value to our God of Love. There is nothing that can separate us from God’s love.
All too often we find ourselves resisting God’s love, our lives are too busy, our worldly desires are too demanding, and our hearts have grown too cold. Yet, we are, drawn to the flame of love that will warm our hearts, seeking the light that will show us the way.
Come let us adore him.
n By Pastor Rex Hays, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
