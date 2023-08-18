“Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest. Walk with me and work with me—watch how I do it. Learn the unforced rhythms of grace. I won’t lay anything heavy or ill-fitting on you. Keep company with me and you’ll learn to live freely and lightly.” Mt. 11:28-30
Jesus’ invitation is for those who are tired and weary. It is an invitation to take us from the emptiness of religion into an intimate and vibrant personal relationship with Him. Jesus invites us to him. He is the living bread, he is the way, the truth, and the life. And no one goes to the Father except through Him. In him alone we can find true rest for our souls. One of the most famous early church leaders, Augustine, prayed, “O Lord, our hearts are restless until they rest in you.” You could make this your very own prayer. Jesus loves you and desires to give you his rest but there is one condition. He wants us to completely surrender to him. To be yoked with Jesus is to be willing to follow Him, to obey him, to serve him. To be yoked with Jesus is to trust Him and love Him with all of our heart, all of our mind and all of our strength. It is beyond trying to imitate Him, it is His life flowing in us and through us. Jesus said to His disciples that he was not going to leave them as orphans, that he would give us of the Holy Spirit. It is the Holy Spirit living in us and working through us that expresses Jesus’ love to a world in need. The Holy Spirit is available to you if you invite Jesus to be the Lord of your life.
When we come to him, he gives us his grace and his unconditional love, he gives us strength to face the daily challenges of life and represent Him. Religion cannot set us free but a relationship with Jesus Christ is the only way to experience the fullness of life. But the purpose of coming to Jesus is not for our happiness and enjoyment. He wants us to cause a positive impact for His kingdom in our world, and this brings glory to His name! Come to Jesus and live for Him!
