Coming into form

Patterson’s volleyball season is ending and the team is looking to carry their momentum into the final two games. They were able complete the sweep last Thursday against Central Valley winning 3-1 but were swept Tuesday by Buhach Colony 3-1.
“Energy. Our energy was up in the first set, and we were able to take it away from Buhach. It dropped a little bit in the second and third set. In the fourth our energy came back up and we were almost able to take that set from them. When we play like that, we can beat those good teams [in league], but when the energy is down, we’re going to fall to them,” said head coach Caleb Moore.
The Tigers won the first set 26-24, setting the tone and taking the fight to Buhach early. The Thunder would handedly take the next two sets, and then Patterson’s defense would stiffen up to change momentum. Patterson was down 20-16 before key digs from outside hitter, Madison Cantu (12 digs) aided the Tigers into tying the set at 20.
“Our defense was great tonight; we just have to pick up those balls that got away from us [dig attempts that bounced at the wrong angle] in the last set and on offense we’re starting to hit harder,” said Moore.
The Central Valley game was a bit of role reverse, the Tigers opened the game winning the first two set, dominating the second set 25-8.
“We definitely took off early and their defense [Central Valley] got better as the game went along. They were able to pick up on some of the shots we were hitting, but we came out with the W.”
The Hawks defense awarded them the third set 27-25, and the fourth was tied at 20 and the Tigers great serve control finished the job securing 25-21 win in the set, completing the game and series sweep. The Tiger next game will be tonight at home against Merced at 6 p.m.
