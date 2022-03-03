When Patterson librarian Xia Thao first suggested the Patterson Garden Club collaborate with the library on turning the Patterson Library rose garden into a community garden my initial reaction was a combination of “that sounds fantastic” followed shortly by “there’s a rose garden at the library”? I soon found out that, yes, indeed, the Patterson Library has a rose garden. The fenced garden neatly hugs the Southeast corner of the building and is accessible from one of the community rooms and the children’s section of the library.
The space is lovely and features trees, a selection of shrubs, and rose bushes originally installed in 2003 by Kevin Hayes of Boy Scout Troop 533 as his Eagle Scout project. Thanks to his hard work and collaboration with other volunteers and local businesses there is already a great foundation to be added to. So far, Patterson Garden Club members have taken the time to give the space some extra care by pruning the rose bushes and working together with students and staff from Rising Sun Farm and Garden on a clean-up day.
I’d like to thank Patterson Garden Club members Carolyn Cooper, Frank Stehli, Guadalupe Villegas, Dawn Francis, Chris Collier, and Samantha Taylor, as well as Rising Sun students Aizus Rodriguez Cortez, Daniel Esqueda, and Ryan Trayer, and Rising Sun staff Amanda Ramsour, and Amy Schulte Thorpe for all their work in helping to clean up the garden.
As our volunteers move forward the hope is that the garden itself and the outdoor seating area under the pergola will be used not just as a relaxing reading space, but also for gardening classes, group meetings, and children’s activities.
In a best case scenario, specific areas will be designated for community harvest and feature perennial fruits and vegetables like artichokes, herbs, and berries. We also hope to dedicate an area to California native species, which not only support our local ecosystem, but also offer a tangible way to connect with and learn about regional history as well as the traditional indigenous uses for plants. Community events focused on native wildflowers and pollinators are already in the works for spring and summer. Other groups like our local chapter of California Native Plant Society and the UCCE Stanislaus County Master Gardeners have already expressed interest in participating in the spring event and offering educational children’s activities.
In addition, the Patterson Garden Club will also be collaborating with the library to create a garden mentorship program. Any gardener can benefit from the ability to ask another local gardener for advice, and soon Patterson Library patrons interested in gardening can sign-up to connect with experienced Patterson Garden Club members who have volunteered as mentors at a meet-and-greet. Mentors are experienced gardeners that can offer general gardening advice as well as wisdom based on their individual interests and style. Garden topics such as irises, succulents, gourds, cutting propagation, seed starting, food gardening, native species, container gardening or in ground gardening and more are all in the arena of the volunteers that have signed up as mentors. If our volunteers aren’t able to offer advice on something, chances are they know how to help find answers.
The Patterson Library and Patterson Garden Club are also collaborating on a Garden Book Club that is open for any community member to attend. Our first book selection is “The Language of Flowers” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh which is a powerful story about a young woman, her trials, triumphs, and talent for the Victorian language of flowers. Copies are available to check out at the library. The first book club discussion meeting will take place at the library on Wednesday, March 16th at 1 PM. Future book club selections will feature both fiction and nonfiction books centered on gardens and ecology to be chosen by book club participants.
On a personal note, I am so grateful for the wonderful people in the Patterson Garden Club and our fantastic librarian, Xia Thao. It is in their character to give their best towards community outreach projects like these, and I’m excited to see these resources become available. I hope that this is just the beginning and that one day we will see more multi-functional community greenspaces filled with biodiversity in our beautiful city. Until next time, I wish for you a sense of connection with nature and community. If you would like to help support the community garden you can call or visit the Patterson Library and ask to be added to a contact list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.