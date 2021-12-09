Seasons Greetings Pattersonites,
This past Saturday was a spectacular show of community pride at the Holiday Parade! What a joy to see so many out taking part in the festivities, especially since the hiatus that we all have experienced for so long. It was a much needed time of togetherness. Thank you to all who attended, and those who made it possible: The Chamber of Commerce, The Soroptimists, The City of Patterson, The Fiesta Team and many others.
In regards to community involvement there are two committees needing participation: The Downtown Revitalization Committee, and the Senior Center Committee. I see many of you with passion and ideas, please consider getting involved. More information is found on the city website homepage.
Another topic that may interest you is the redistricting for council boundaries. If so you can also find more information on the city's homepage. The next meeting will be held Tuesday Feb 1, at 7:00pm.
You are always welcome to reach out to me with your thoughts, ideas and concerns!
Warmly,
Shivaugn Alves
