Patterson Community Choir held their second annual Christmas sing-along at New Hope Church of the Nazarene on the evening of December 17. The choir and audience sang several familiar carols with both common and lesser-known verses.
In between songs, Tim Tooman, the choir director, gave a brief history of the lyrics and tune. Pastor Ezy Ulibarri of Family Christian Center and Pastor Jeremy Moore of New Life Church read portions of the Christmas story as well.
Tooman explains his motivation behind the event. “It’s easy in today’s culture to lose any sense of connectedness to the past. If it’s five years old, it’s out of style, it’s out of date, it’s worthless. In the history of the human race, that’s not true. Clothing fashion may change, but the true values that make us human don’t. Pulling together some of the older carols connects us with the past, with the issues that people in the past suffered.”
Harris Ginyard, a choir member, said he thinks it’s good to get people’s thoughts on good, rather than the current issues that tend to drag people down. “There’s so many people suffering today. We need to have events like this to bring people out. At least you can get away from it for a couple of hours to ease your mind and focus on some positive things.
The community choir began preparing shortly after Veterans Day, practicing the songs they would sing and learning new verses. Tooman utilized his extensive hymnal collection and the internet to find long-forgotten lyrics that have passed out of common renditions.
He mentioned that the practices helped the choir members in more than just readiness. “The music brings us together because it provides a nice focal point, but in the process, we share our lives with each other.” The choir strives to be both an asset to the community and a family to its members.
Tooman plans to hold the sing-along next year and continue to grow its reach.
