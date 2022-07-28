Community through grief

Words cannot express our appreciation for and how impressed we are by those that helped with Jeremiah Schali’s funeral on July 23, 2022. Patterson is missing an amazing person. One way or another, even though you may not realize it, he did something for all of us without any hesitation. During the time he was sick, he didn’t slow down, never said no, and always showed up to help get done what needed done.
I would like to thank the following for their support, hard work, and dedication to help say, “See you later Jeremiah.”
Patterson Fire Department, West Stanislaus Fire, Denair Fire, Mountain View Fire, Westport Fire, Woodland Fire, Modesto Fire, Newman Fire, and Cal-Fire Station 15. I also want to acknowledge the Apricot Fiesta members, Barn Stormers, First Baptist Church, Ken Bays Farms and Fire Captain Nick Jamieson for making sure nothing was missed or overlooked.
Respectfully,
Jeff Gregory, Fire Chief
