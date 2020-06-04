To adjust to social distancing guidelines, the City of Patterson introduced a series of virtual recreation programs and activities at the May 19 City Council meeting.
Recreation and Community Services Director Juliene Flanders shared that the recreation department looked for ways to offer residents activities to keep them busy this summer.
“We took everything we had in our summer programs and utilized what we felt fit for virtual programs,” Director Flanders said.
Those interested must register online by visiting http://www.ci.patterson.ca.us/218/Recreation-Community-Services.
Jr. Guard at Home Program
Programs have been augmented to allow the participants to do it from home.
The Jr. Guard at Home Program will adapt by teaching students how to be a lifeguard with on-land training. The program will show them all the safety and leadership skills in hopes of the eventual ability to get them in the pool to complete their training. Currently, the Patterson Aquatics Center is still closed due to the pandemic.
The program is for children ages 11-14. The program will run from June through July 28. The cost to enroll is $40. Registration ends on June 5.
Water Aerobics at Home
The recreation department offered virtual aquatic exercise classes that can be done in the pool or on land. Kits are ready to be sent out for those that sign up for the program.
There is water aerobics and senior water aerobics class. Those wishing to enroll in the senior water aerobics class must be 50 years or older.
The exercise are divided into low, medium and high impact. Those that register online will have the option to choose the water aerobics kit.
The program will run from June 8 through July 30.
The program cost is as follows:
Low: $35/$25 for seniors
Medium: $40/$30 for seniors
High: $45/$35 for seniors
Water Safety at Home
The activity guide also offers a free water safety course for parents and caregivers by the American Red Cross and other resources for water safety for adults and kids. The website has information and links to resources at https://www.ci.patterson.ca.us/835/Water-Safety-at-Home
Virtual Day Camp
The Virtual Day Camp program will offer exploration, creativity, and fun for members at home. The program will deliver a kit for children to use at home. The two-week camp aims to engage kids ages 4-12 for summer activities such as arts and crafts and games. The first week will have interactive online sessions on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The second week will finish with online interactive programming. Weekly activities will include online interactive sessions and programming and engaging projects. The Camp Apricot program will begin in June.
- “Garden Earth” June 1-12
- “Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego” June 15-26
- “Kids Kitchen Corner” June 29-July 10
- “Apricot Laboratories” July 13-24
- “Color Explosion” July 27-Aug. 7.
Registration is open until July 27. The cost is $40 per two-week session.
National Academy of Athletics Presents: VR Sports
Five different sports are offered via virtual training sessions for basketball, volleyball, martial arts, soccer and baseball/softball.
Each program requires the participant to provide their equipment.
Skyhawks Live Virtual Sports
Skyhawks will offer virtual youth sports classes to those wishing to keep their children active at home. The cost of each program is $23.40. Exceptions are SoccerTots at Home, which costs $31.20 and STEM & Play Multi-Sport, which costs $36.00. Classes held via Zoom.
- The HoopsterTots at Home program is for ages 3-6. It will finish on July 8. The class is scheduled every Monday from 12:30-1:05 p.m.
- The Mini-Hawk Active at Home! The program is for ages 3-7. The program promotes physical fitness and early skill development in baseball, basketball and soccer. The class is every Tuesday from 12:30-1:05 p.m.
- PhysEd Fun with Skyhawks is offered to children ages 5-9. The program is a game-based physical education program designed to be done from home. The class will be held every Wednesday from 10-10:35 a.m.
- SoccerTots at Home is intended to help kids develop motor skills and self-confidence via the early development of soccer skills. The program is designed for children ages 3-6 and will occur every Thursday from 10-10:35 a.m.
- STEM & Play Multi-Sport is a virtual class that explores science, technology, engineering, and math behind soccer and basketball. The course is held every Friday from 10-10:45 a.m.
Junior Giants at Home
Junior Giants at Home registration is now open. The virtual season began on May 11 and will finish on June 6. Junior Giants is open to children ages 5-18. Live sessions are set for twice a week.
Session times will be dependent on league location and player age. Junior Giants AmeriCorps Ambassadors will lead the sessions. Team-style sessions will include 25-35 minutes that focus on physical activity and nutrition, baseball skills and drills, reading, bullying prevention, and educating players on the Junior Giants Four Bases of Character Development.
The program also features skills and drills videos made especially for Junior Giants by Giants Manager Gabe Kapler and his coaching staff.
Those wishing to sign-up can still do so at jrgiantsathome.org.
Kidz Love Soccer
The Kidz Love Soccer program put together videos to help youth soccer players get moving and work on their soccer skills.
Free videos are posted to their website at https://www.kidzlovesoccer.com/class_online.php.
The program is for ages 2-5.
Free learning apps and websites
The city website also offers various apps that can be downloaded and used on phones and tablets to help keep parents and their kids busy over the summer.
Apps such as Lumosity, Mental Math and Wordscapes offer cognitive improvement that is both fun and educational. Websites listed offer learning courses or even a virtual tour of the Frick Pittsburgh Museum.
More information at https://www.ci.patterson.ca.us/820/Virtual-Recreation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.