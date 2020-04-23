Superintendent Phil Alfano will be meeting with high school staff and the Associated Student Body (ASB) this week.
The main goal of the meeting is to give voice to the ideas the student council has come up with to honor their senior classmates.
It seems unlikely that a traditional graduation commencement will take place, but Patterson High School (PHS) staff and Dr. Alfano are adamant that the 2020 senior class will be commemorated. The date for graduation is still undecided.
Seniors will be sent a survey to complete after the meeting. This will help the Superintendent’s office, PHS staff and student council better understand the desires of the senior class.
The Superintendent’s office had banners made to recognize the class of 2020. The banners are expected to be displayed this week. They will be in multiple locations for all to see.
Dr. Alfano is hopeful that students will be able to pick up their yearbooks, caps, gowns, and the yard signs ordered by Mrs. Cornwell on the same day. He’s unsure when that will happen though because the yearbooks haven’t been published.
Please check the Patterson Joint Unified School District website for any updates.
The Patterson Irrigator will be printing a special senior section. You can reserve your space now for $30 (picture included!) by calling Debbie or Marybeth at 209-892-6187.
