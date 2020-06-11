A historic secretary’s book dating to the period when Patterson was experiencing the Spanish influenza epidemic over 100 years ago details the founding of this community’s Red Cross chapter.
The ledger book, dating 1917, was found last summer when a business department warehouse at Patterson High School was being cleaned out. Dr. Phil Alfano, local school superintendent, forwarded it on to the Patterson Township Historical Society.
Patterson was a new community in 1917. The city had not yet incorporated, and the new high school building had been open only two years.
But the Spanish flu hit Patterson hard, causing several deaths. Local schools were closed, churches were locked up, many businesses closed, and organizations didn’t meet. (The same is true of the current pandemic.)
In those early days, the community had few medical services. Even getting to a hospital in Modesto required crossing the river at either Grayson or Crows Landing, for there was no Las Palmas bridge.
Thus on May 19, 1917, a group of local citizens met at the grammar school, a meeting organized by Patterson’s newly organized Study Club. About 30 attended, according to the minutes of the meeting, and 12 paid $1 each to become members of the local Red Cross chapter.
J.W. Kerr served as temporary chair of the meeting, but Dr. A.M. Field was unanimously elected to head the organization. Inez Lehow became the secretary and Bertha St. John the treasurer. At a second meeting 10 days later, a decision was made to have the chapter become a branch of the Modesto Red Cross.
Then the organization got to work, using the Plaza building. Sewing machines and tables were secured and committee were appointed for making items such as sheets and pillows to aid the war effort. Local businesses assisted with fund-raising, and the treasury soon grew to over $500. Even the high school students raised money for the Red Cross. Some 50 Christmas boxes were sent to military personnel. Even a junior membership group was formed.
Overall membership grew and so did the activities. The end of World War I saw of drop-off of local effort, but then came the influenza epidemic.
In information gleaned by Dr. Alfano from the Fresno Morning Republican, notes that the government sent a medical doctor and two Red Cross nurses from San Francisco to help Patterson care for cases of the flu. With school not in session, our local doctor A.M. Field used the high school as an improvised hospital that treated a reported 37 cases. A mask-wearing ordinance was enforced in the community, and no smoking on the streets was permitted.
Among those working to care for the ill were J.D. Patterson of the Ranch Company, J.M. Kerr, Dora Wren, the high school domestic science teacher, and Principal Bixby of the grammar school until he was sidelined with the illness.
It was a community effort that battled the flu, which continued to plague Patterson and the surrounding area for many months. But its citizens came together and the battle was finally won.
