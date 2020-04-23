You may have noticed red, white and blue balloons drawing attention to the open doors of local businesses as you shop for essentials.
Opportunity Stanislaus is an investor-funded non-profit whose mission is to grow the local economy. They assist businesses with their work readiness needs, help them to navigate regulatory processes, introduce them to financial incentives and financing programs and help them locate appropriate sites and buildings to meet their needs.
During a recent conversation with a local farm-market owner who was lamenting the difficulty of drawing customers into her store Amber Edwards Director of Marketing and Communication at Opportunity Stanislaus, came up with the Buoy Business with Balloons campaign.
Business owners are facing unprecedented financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoping to offset some of that loss Opportunity Stanislaus has teamed up with the cities of Patterson, Hughson, Newman and Oakdale.
The balloon bouquets are a vibrant visual pronouncement that local businesses are open and ready to serve their communities. 200 businesses have been “buoyed” so far, and that number is climbing.
Denise Seymour, the owner of My Little Balloon Co., is in charge of the balloons. Her business is located at 144 Woodrow Ave #6 in Modesto. The company’s Facebook page announces “Birthdays still happen, even if parties don’t”. Call (209) 524-2882 to place an order to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and graduations.
