On March 5th, 2020, with the support of city council members like Dominic Farinha, Best Western Governor Anil Khatri, and the Patterson/Westley Chamber of commerce,
Best Western Plus Villa Del Lago Inn held their Grand Re-Opening, followed by a chamber mixer for the community inside their newly remodeled hotel with the Restaurant and Bar. In late 2018 Sunil Khatri and business partner Neville Parujanwala took over ownership of the community's longest operating hotel in Patterson. From 2018 to the end of 2019 Sunil and Neville spent the year completely remodeling the inside as well as outside of the hotel. From a brand-new restaurant and bar to new furnishings, fixtures, carpets, and artwork throughout the hotel as well as new modern paint colors inside and outside the property. You name it and they have upgraded it! In addition to the physical remodel renovations of the property they also committed to upgrading the way their guest rooms provide convenience and comfort. With new modern technology from the guest entry doors to the upgraded televisions and streaming devices, new alarm radios as well as multiple USB and charging ports for guest technology satisfaction. The Best Western Plus Villa Del Lago Inn is very excited to start off 2020 with a fully renovated modern hotel with an in-house restaurant and bar. Best Western has also remodeled the event space, where they rent out conference rooms, as well as hold events such as weddings, paint nights, community fundraisers and so on. They are proud to be a part of the Patterson community and take pride in donating back to the community, from the donations of blankets to the H.O.S.T. House to the donations of cleanliness amenities to charities, Best Western has made it a priority to be involved with the community as well as providing the best hospitality experience to their travelers. Look out for new and exciting things still to come from Best Western Plus Villa Del Lago Inn.
