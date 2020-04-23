You’re telling me you read my previous list of games, went out and bought and played them all so much you are now bored again, and you want some more?
Well, Oliver, I got you. Today’s menu is not for the faint of heart because while they offer more gameplay, they also cost way more than ones found earlier. Some of these reach over $100 just to get started but offer so many hours of play you may never see anyone outside of your gaming group again.
Alright, first up to bat. This is a game I have played way too much, and yet I am always up for a game. That game?Zombicide by Cool Mini Or Not (CMON) games. This game has been out for a while now. So long in fact that they are re-releasing the base game this year with all new shiny bells and whistles. The game revolves around a series of ten double-sided boards that look like a city, but the roofs have been removed from all the buildings. You start the game as one of six (in the base game) survivors and try to work with your teammates to complete a goal.
Not only do you have to work with people, but the game itself gets a turn, and during that turn, it is summoning and moving zombies on the boards. There are multiple types of zombies. Some take multiple turns, and some can eliminate a player in one attack.
If you decide to combat them with traditional guns, you make a sound that attracts more zombies to that location, and sooner or later, the horde will overpower you, so playing smart is a must.
The best thing about the game is if you’re not into the modern-day setting, they have Zombicide Black Plague and Green Horde. It takes place in a medieval setting with zombified orcs and goblins, or perhaps you like science fiction better then CMON has you covered with Zombicide Invader, which takes place in the distant future and uses zombie aliens.
Every genre plays a little different. The space-themed one deals with oxygen levels and brood lords infecting parts of the ship. The fantasy era one has evil sorcerers and the orcs hitting for more damage, but the same rule set applies to each, so once you learn one, you can play them all.
The cool thing is you can download all sorts of new missions online for free from the website and even download an app that allows you to customize missions.
Each game can support up to 12 players at the same time. This is a game that can fit just about any group. Oh, and the characters you can choose from might be a generic person from their time frame, but you can purchase all sorts of expansions with new characters like the cast from Netflix’s Stranger Things and the Demogorgon, Rick and Morty, Wonder Woman, Batman and the Joker.
The game doesn’t take these added characters too seriously. You can find all sorts of nods to popular figures, and starting at $60 plus for the core game, it’s not a bad investment.
Did you know Riot Games, makers of the computer game League of Legends, is run by a guy who really likes board games? He likes them so much he put the power of Riot's development staff to work on creating his own game based in the world of League of Legends. Mechs vs. Minions have you take control of a pilot from the games. It uses a card drafting system where every turn you select a type of card and slot it into a command line to program your figure on what to do.
Supporting up to four players with a learning curve of about ten minutes, you get so much bang for your buck here. Seriously, the components are beautiful with real metal props and high-quality figures and boards. There’s a free soundtrack on the website and a soundscape that you can play while enjoying the game to set the mood. The game has several difficulties and can be a real challenge on the harder modes but not so hard on the easy modes that little kids won’t be able to hang. This one is only available on Riot’s website for $69. With a supposed sequel due out in a year or two, now is a good time to pick it up.
Okay, here we go, these next ones are for people who really hate their wallets and may have an allergy to money and want it far away from themselves. Well, I have got some stuff for you.
First up is Gloomhaven. At $89-$100 Gloomhaven is a monster of a game. With 99 missions, each one lasting anywhere from 20 minutes to several hours, you can start playing this yesterday and still not be finished playing by the time we can go outside again. It’s that full of content.
The game takes place in a fantasy city known as Gloomhaven, where all sorts of people and creatures live together, and it’s not the nicest of places.
The game starts you off with a note and some symbols that represent a class of character that traditionally you can't open anything until instructed. You might like the look of a logo of a sun, and say to yourself “I’m gonna play with whoever is in that box” only to find yourself playing as a small rat person with mind control powers. The game plays like a more structured Dungeons and Dragons campaign, so this is a good substitute if you have always wanted to try that but feel overwhelmed by it. There’s a deck of over 100 cards that make up a shop and other random cards that act as events forcing your party to make a choice that will reflect on the rest of the game and impact how the townspeople see and treat you. Every character has a special reason for going on this adventure, and once you complete it, something happens, but I’m not gonna tell you what. If you like role-playing games, this is an easy home run.
Next is Dungeons and Dragons. The original of the gaming world and the bane of people with no imagination.
This game can be played on the cheap by buying the $17 starter set from most big box stores. Add a set of dice and boom you’re off to the races. Where the fun comes in is building little props and towns for your heroes to interact with.
Traditionally there is nothing on the table, except maybe a gridded paper, and the game is told through a story, with people playing it out in their imaginations, but if you want to do extra, you can buy miniature figures of all sorts of races, paints to add some color to your world, buildings, whole cities, and even mountains and oceans. Look online to see how extravagant people can make this relatively simple game. You can go in and spend every dime you have to make the most detailed world you can, and it is really fun to make props or just use some paper and drawings and leave it at that. It’s all up to you and your imagination.
That’s it for now. All these have plenty of meat on them that should last you for some time. Keep yourself entertained and stay safe out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.