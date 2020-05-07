Diana and Gabriel Barba of Thee One and Only car club in Patterson have turned their love of classic cars into a vehicle for community service.
Thee One and Only C.C. teamed up with Dedication C.C, Low Key C.C. and Cali Low C.C. to spread cheer and hope in Patterson.
A presentation of honorary membership to a local boy battling cancer ended a parade marked by many bags of donations for the Church Without Walls food pantry and Westside Animals for Adoption.
The Barbas shared desire to serve Patterson, the city they call home, is evidenced by their actions.
They look forward to their club’s “new normal” after the stay-at-home order is rescinded. Expecting more opportunities like these to collect donations the Barbas are excited to continue to serve their community.
