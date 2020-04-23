During the COVID-19 crisis, the Church Without Walls has been operating an informal food pantry, using donations from members and the community at large. The effort has been successful, with the group providing food for as many as 45 people during the two hours the pantry is open.
The informal food bank sets up on Mondays and Wednesdays in the parking lot of The Gathering Church, 435 West Las Palmas Avenue. Donations are accepted from 12 to 2 p.m., and food is available from 2 to 4 p.m.
No registration or identification is required.
A complete list of the items needed is available at www.gatheringpcc.com/churchwithoutwalls. Tortillas, eggs, cheese, and lunchmeats are especially appreciated, along with any fresh fruits or veggies – homegrown or otherwise.
Healthy volunteers are always welcome, and will need to bring their own gloves and masks. Sign up at the web address above.
