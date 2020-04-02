Pastor Peter Foster of The Gathering PCC church in Patterson, in a video posted to the church’s YouTube channel, announced a collaboration with other local churches to establish the Church Without Walls food pantry. Foster and a group of volunteers began receiving donations of food items on Monday, March 30 using an empty cargo container, a refrigerator and a donated freezer.
Local faith leaders foresee the potential of food scarcity in the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are coming together with the Westside Food Pantry to make sure that Patterson and other Westside residents have enough to eat.
Foster reported that Susan Ritchie, also of The Gathering, and the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce would be coordinating with local volunteers and the Love Our Neighbors program to facilitate the connections between those who can help with those who need it.
All information about food and monetary donations is available on the church’s website at http://gatheringpcc.com/churchwithoutwalls, including a list of recommended items to donate.
A confidential volunteer form is available online for those who wish to donate their time. There are many options to meet the needs of those in this community.
Now is a great time to lend a hand to those in need.
For those who require assistance, there is a separate confidential form that can be completed to specify the need so that a volunteer may be matched.
There are options for support ranging from babysitting to getting prescriptions picked up. If you or someone you know would benefit from this new program, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
The community awaits the opportunity to love their neighbors as themselves.
People can drop off donations every Monday and Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Monetary donations can be made using the GoFundMe link organized by Joanne Marci on the church’s website.
All donations are tax-deductible: Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit Tax ID 94-6123443.
Donations will be distributed every Monday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m.
The Gathering PCC is located at 435 West Las Palmas Ave.
Healthy volunteers are needed at the food pantry every Monday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m.; you must provide your own gloves and facemask.
