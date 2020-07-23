Patterson FFA
Photo submitted by Patterson FFA

In the past couple of months, 15 FFA members have raised animals for the Stanislaus County Fair, including; sheep, swine, goats, and cattle. Daniel Tafoya and Esmeralda Varela were our FFA seniors who raised an animal. “This year was a lot different than last year,” says Tafoya. Even though our FFA members were unable to have the full experience at the Stanislaus County Fair, they still continued to learn by doing. Melissa Rios says the one lesson that she has learned from this fair season is to “live day by day.” Each of our members has taken something away from this unexpected show season. The Patterson FFA Chapter is thrilled to see their members continue their passion and be a part of the future generations of agriculture.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.