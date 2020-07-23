In the past couple of months, 15 FFA members have raised animals for the Stanislaus County Fair, including; sheep, swine, goats, and cattle. Daniel Tafoya and Esmeralda Varela were our FFA seniors who raised an animal. “This year was a lot different than last year,” says Tafoya. Even though our FFA members were unable to have the full experience at the Stanislaus County Fair, they still continued to learn by doing. Melissa Rios says the one lesson that she has learned from this fair season is to “live day by day.” Each of our members has taken something away from this unexpected show season. The Patterson FFA Chapter is thrilled to see their members continue their passion and be a part of the future generations of agriculture.
FFA Continues Learning Through COVID-19
- By Angelica Hernandez and Dulce Duran Chapter President and Reporter
