As guidelines loosen up to venture outside, walking is the best exercise to start moving and keep your physical distance. S.T. E.P.S. Safe Walking Routes for Modesto, Ceres and Patterson complete with map and walking tips are available for you. Please call (209) 525-4670 and we will mail you the map of your choice. Spanish-translated trifolds are also free. Happy Walking!
For more information on Healthy Aging Association’s programs visit https://www.healthyagingassociation.org/programs--services.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.