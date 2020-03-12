I want to take the time to thank the Patterson Community for their support of Law Enforcement. During these trying times, it is hard to decipher what is real and what isn’t, especially through social media, where anyone can post anything and accuracy or accountability is nonexistent.
Thank you to the community for their understanding of the hard work that deputies do on a day-to-day basis, in an era where Law Enforcement isn’t always respected and are called names, challenged or even fired upon just because of the uniform we wear, or the job we do.
In times where criminals need to be held accountable for their actions, they tend to want to blame Law Enforcement, saying that they are being targeted due to their race, gender, or beliefs. We get called upon to do a job, and these factors are never a present thought as to why we do the job.
Thank you for understanding that we too are human. That we go through pain like anyone else. That we have families we want to go home to at the end of our shifts, and that we bleed like anyone else.
We will continue to do that job you have asked us to do. The job we have taken an oath to do. We will continue to put ourselves in harm’s way to make sure you sleep safe at night. We will continue to be professional, courteous and respectful of all regardless of race, gender or beliefs. To all the members of the Patterson Community, Thank You!
