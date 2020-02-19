It is not every day that a person receives an opportunity to be paid to find out what she can accomplish, doing something that she loves. So it has been my great privilege, over the past three years, to serve the community as editor of this newspaper.
This adventure has been a learning experience, to say the least. Outside of a high school journalism class, I didn’t necessarily know a ton about the newspaper world some experience serving the community as a volunteer, as well as more than 4 of ice behind me, working in the Finance departments of two different cities. That background has made it possible for me to serve the community effectively in this capacity.
The job has been a challenge from day one. In fact, I had only been in the office for an hour or two on my first day, when I received word from our Managing Editor, Michael Langley, that Grayson Road was closed because the river was up. I thanked him, and hung up the phone.
And then stared at the computer, panic creeping over me – I had absolutely no idea what to do.
I don’t recall ever in my working life being unable to figure out how to accomplish whatever I was tasked with doing. I had always been able to figure it out.
But I had no idea where to start.
Fortunately, I’ve learned a lot since, although there’s always more to learn.
In fact, that’s one of the things that makes life worth doing.
So I am excited, and humbled, to share that I have accepted a position that will involve a whole lot of learning – both on my part, and on the part of the women I’ll be serving: at Naomi’s House.
And in the process of all that learning, women whose lives are incredibly difficult will have a chance to find their inner strength, and make major changes for the better.
But we’re not stopping there. Through the entrepreneurial component of the program, these women will also have an opportunity to find out what they can accomplish, in the process of starting and running a small business. (We’re not announcing anything yet, but stay tuned – it’s gonna be sweet!)
And we’re not waiting for Naomi’s House to be built, to get a class started.
But first, we’ll be planting a garden – very soon. We’ll be documenting our progress on our Facebook page: Naomi’s House – Patterson.
Follow us, and watch us grow!
