While our families are spending more time at home the age-old question of “what’s for dinner?” still stays with us.
The quick drive-thru dinner on the way to practice seems like a faded memory. Date nights are less dinner and a movie and more like what day is it and how long have I been wearing this shirt?
No judgment from us, we’re in our pajamas−the nice ones!
Evidenced by the empty store shelves, many families are taking advantage of being home and cooking dinner for their families. As commendable as that is, some of us are already over it.
We just want a cheesy slice of pizza, a plate of barbecue, or a stuffed burrito that we didn’t have to make for ourselves!
If you’re like us you’re ready for a break from hearing, “I don’t like that!” and “we’re having that AGAIN?”
Lucky for us, our community is full of restaurants that offer delivery to make our isolation mealtimes more bearable. If you’re out of ideas for the chicken in the freezer and the Instant Pot didn’t get washed after last night’s roast call Ricky’s Grub Shack for the carne asada you’ve been craving or go to www.almondwoodbbq.com where you can have a four-pack of fresh craft beer delivered with your brisket and ribs.
If barbecue and Mexican aren’t on the menu tonight, visit DoorDash and Grubhub online or download their easy to use apps.
Both companies employ our neighbors as drivers who offer pick-up and delivery from many other local spots. You can get a deli sandwich with potato wedges and a fresh bakery item from Savemart or have your spicy chicken nuggets from Wendy’s brought right to your door. The best part is you don’t even have to change out of your pajamas.
If you’d prefer Chinese, Mandarin House offers in-house delivery.
As well as offering their delivery service, Mei Mei has partnered with DoorDash, which means those who are essential workers can get a hot, tasty meal on the table even quicker on busy weeknights.
Carnitas Del Bajio has also partnered with DoorDash to increase its availability to the community.
Other restaurants that are still open and have delivery options available in-house or through DoorDash and Grubhub include Carl’s Jr, Jack in the Box, McDonald’s, Pizza Factory, Baskin Robbins, Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza, Mountain Mikes, KFC/AW, Little Caesar’s, Taco Bell, and Round Table.
This list isn't all-inclusive so if you don’t see your preferred restaurant give them a call and ask what delivery options may be available.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a phone call to make. I’ll take the chicken out of the freezer tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.