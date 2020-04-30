An illustrious career in education that spanned 50 years began in Patterson.
After graduating from Modesto High School in 1953, Jim Enochs continued his education at Modesto Junior College and San Jose State before receiving his graduate degree from the University of Colorado.
Enochs accepted his first teaching position at Patterson High School in 1957, where he remained until returning to the district from which he graduated in 1963.
A popular educator among students and peers, Enochs held many positions of leadership in the Modesto City School District, including 20 years of service as the Superintendent.
Earning much recognition and numerous awards, twice being chosen as one of the top 100 school administrators in North America by the American School Boards Journal, Jim Enochs’ career was one to be proud of.
Leaving behind a legacy of dedication to the education of children, his namesake Enochs High School will keep the memory of him close in the minds and hearts of those who remember him fondly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.