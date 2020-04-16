COVID-19 is a very serious illness and is spreading over the country like wildfire in dry grass, and no one seems to be immune.
The majority of us are devastated by this pandemic and therefore are unprepared. As we're ordered to stay indoors and practice social distancing, we feel the need to stock up on goods.
Even with the "stay in place" order for all residents in our communities - and rightfully so - people continue to venture out wearing gloves and masks as protective gear to perform essential tasks.
But some are being careless by discarding used gear right on the ground of parking lots, instead of in trash cans. The thought of an employee adding extra risk to themselves by having to pick-up those discarded items is irresponsible and shows a lack of concern for others in the community.
The main goal is to be safe and discarding used protective gear in proper spaces to promote safe practices. Be responsible and put used gear in the trash can.
Driving into a parking space, opening your car door and stepping out onto used protective gear is scary and not healthy.
Everyone needs to do their part to help put a downward curve on this pandemic.
Let's be mindful of how quickly and easily this virus is spreading. Let's all do the right thing by discarding used protective gear in the trash can.
This will make one less thing for everyone to worry about, and one thing everyone can do to help keep each other safe.
