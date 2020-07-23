Vincent Lopez, a long-time Patterson resident and staff member at Patterson High School, has been repairing and donating bikes to local children. Lopez has donated approximately 50 bikes in the last month with the support of community members and friends.
A full-time employee at PHS, Lopez helps coach the PHS Mountain Bike Team and is an experienced rider. Relying on his knowledge and ability, he has been busy fixing tubes, tires, and brakes to give Westside kids the opportunity to enjoy a bike of their own this summer.
Lopez admits that finding a healthy balance between family life, work, and his new “hobby” is a bit tricky. Spending around 20 hours a week has been feasible so far, but that won’t always be the case. Once school starts, he won’t be able to put as much time and effort into this project, so he’s enjoying it while he can. “It’s really turned out to be more than I thought it would. I’m good with that.”
Recognizing the socio-economic statistics of Patterson, Lopez has been encouraged by community members who may not be able to buy their child a bike but who are willing to donate broken bikes or parts without expecting anything in return.
Donations of bikes, both used and new, bike parts, WD-40, and even a gift of lunch continue to prove that the community cares about one another. A family that received a bike from Lopez returned the favor by then donating seven bikes to be repaired for other children to enjoy.
Lopez hopes that others in the community will offer their time and talent in similar ways to help one another.
“In times like this, that’s what we need. To help each other.”
Lopez does not accept monetary donations, although he appreciates the offers of support he has received. Due to limited storage space and time, he can’t always accept bike donations immediately.
People who want to donate bikes, parts, lubricants, helmets or other gear can get in touch with him through the Patterson Neighborhood Watch Uncensored group.
The Facebook group is the platform Lopez uses for donating the bikes. He posts pictures and descriptions of bikes as they become available and uses a “first come, first served” standard of choosing the recipient.
