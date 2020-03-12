Across the country, students are learning about the historical process through their participation in National History Day. Young historians from Stanislaus County are no exception, and students are gearing up for Stanislaus County History Day, slated for March 21, 2020 at Creekside Middle School, 535 Peregrine Drive, in Patterson. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will end with an awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m. inside the gymnasium. More than 350 fourth through 12th grade Stanislaus County students are expected to participate in the day-long event. The public is invited to attend and admission and parking are free.
National History Day is an academic program that introduces students to the study of history by having them conduct original research and create projects that range from papers and exhibits to performances, documentaries, and websites. “History Day encourages our youth to explore local, state, national, and world history,” said Cheryl Goulart, Event Coordinator at SCOE. “Students select topics connected to an annual theme and complete their own in-depth research on the topic. This year the theme is Breaking Barriers in History.”
For many students, these projects are their first experience researching and creating historical work using both primary and secondary sources. They are introduced to the skills of distinguishing between primary and secondary sources, evaluating sources, and placing those sources in a broader context. Students present their conclusions by creating museum-style exhibits, media documentaries, research papers, interactive websites, and dramatic performances.
Stanislaus County History Day is sponsored by the Patterson Unified School District and the Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE). Cheryl Goulart, Student Events Program Coordinator from SCOE, and Sheila Myers, Secondary Curriculum Director from Patterson Unified School District, are coordinating the event. They will join more than 50 volunteers who will judge or assist with the competition.
The top three winners from the Junior & Senior division for each category and the top four from the Elementary division will have the opportunity to represent Stanislaus County at National History Day – California on May 8-10, 2020 in Rocklin, California.
Students from the following schools are slated to participate: Agnes Baptist Elementary, Apricot Valley Elementary, Barrington Elementary, Bonita Elementary, Creekside Middle, Grayson Elementary, Julien Elementary, Las Palmas Elementary, Northmead Elementary, Orestimba High, Patterson High, Prescott Junior High, St. Stanislaus Elementary, Stanislaus Elementary, Valley Charter High, Walnut Grove and Yolo Middle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.