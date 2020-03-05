Friday, February 7th and Every Friday After That Date Until April 10th

AARP Free Tax Services

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center

DETAILS: Please bring any of the following with you:

Picture ID and Social Security Card

W-2 Forms for wages

Tax exempt and taxable interest

Qualified and ordinary dividends

IRAS, pensions, and annuities

Social Security Benefits

Capital Gains or Loss

Expenses to itemize deductions

Any education expenses.

Saturday, March 7

Ceres Chapter #296, Order of the Eastern Star, Aebelskiver Breakfast

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: 2904 Third Street, Ceres. Ceres Masonic Hall

COST: Adults $10, Children 6 to 12 $7, under 5 free

DETAILS: Danish Pancakes, Sausage, Scrambled eggs, fruit and beverage. Tickets available at the door.

Girl Scout Red Wagon Weekend

DETAILS: Patterson, Grayson, and Newman Girl Scout Troops will be bringing Girl Scout Cookies to neighborhoods near you! Please be on the lookout for Girl Scouts selling cookies door to door. All proceeds stay locally to help troops fund their troops’ goals, whether it be for supplies, education, trips, training, community service, etc. Thank you in advance for your support!

TIME: 10am to 3pm

You can also locate and

purchase cookies at scheduled site sales listed here: https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/cookies.html#95363)

Sunday, March 8

Children’s Cooking Class

WHEN: 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Discover Life Center, 66 N El Circulo, Patterson

We invite you to our free cooking demonstration, brought to you by Patterson Discover Life Center.

Local youth will be leading out the class including hands on activities.

Saturday, March 14

Martini Mayhem

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Masonic Hall, 650 N 6th Street

DETAILS: Tickets $30 Advanced and $35 at the door. Bring Friends 4 packs $100

Includes 3 Martini’s or 3 Beers with Commemorative glass.

Tickets available from any Soroptimist Member or by calling 209-892-6651

Saturday, April 4

Shriner’s Crab Cioppino Feed

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson FDES Hall, 501 Ward Avenue, Patterson

Raffle Prizes . Silent Auction . Cash only

COST: $60 per person

No Ice chests

Tickets available at Baskin Robbins in the Save Mart Center

For more info call Steve: 209-596-6609

Saturday, April 11

Soroptimist of Patterson

Miss Patterson Table Viewing

WHEN: 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Masonic Hall, 650 N 6th Street

Recurring events

First Saturday of the month

Center Building / Museum is open

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Thursday of the month

West Side Readers Group

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue

DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.

INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.

Second Thursday of the month

Patterson Study Club

If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.

INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082

Third Wednesday of the month

Patterson Lions Club

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo

Third Thursday of the month

American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting

WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)

INFO: Richard Gayton 209-862-5136

Third Saturday of the month

CPR Saturdays, $50 discount

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Learn life-saving skills, such as first aid; choking relief in adults, children, and infants; what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.

Normal fee is $85 per person; Del Puerto Health Care District is underwriting $50, so participants pay $35 per person. K-12 school staff are eligible for a $10 discount from the AHA. Class starts at 8:00 a.m., includes a one-hour lunch break, and typically ends around 4:00 p.m. Class is hands-on; please dress comfortably. PLEASE NOTE: This class does not qualify for State of California Child Care Provider Pediatric First Aid or Pediatric CPR training.

COST: $35, without school employee discount

INFO: Patterson District Ambulance, 892-2618

Fourth Monday of the month

Veterans Advisory Commission

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto

DETAILS: The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings.

INFO: Wardee Bruce, (209) 485-2297

Fourth Thursday of the month

Note: No meetings June - August

Patterson Garden Club

WHEN: 9 a.m.

WHERE: Las Palmas Mobile Home Park, 250 East Las Palmas Avenue

INFO: Carolyn Cooper, 209 892-6290; cooper4141@icloud.com

Fourth Thursday of the Month

Hammon Senior Center Birthday Celebrations

WHEN: 12 p.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

Third Tuesday of even-numbered months

Blood Drive

WHEN: 2 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Donors of all blood types are needed. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

INFO: Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org

