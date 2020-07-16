Three $500 scholarships will be awarded at the annual Invest In Me Community Meeting and Scholarship Award Night on July 22.
The virtual event will take place via ZOOM. The meeting is free and open to the public but registration is required to attend.
Please use this link to register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGmFoifuAHi89EPJZFoknGzdpS85clGnRcjsIYuOHDXUp6cA/viewform, or e-mail info@investin-me.org.
Invest In Me, is a non-profit organization focused on self-empowerment, leadership and civic engagement in the Westside of Stanislaus County. Invest in Me provides participants with opportunities for self-development and growth on a personal and professional level, build skills to become leaders in their school and communities, and provide guidance and mentorship to support a successful transition to education and/or career path.
