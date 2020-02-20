Employees of the month
Jesus Mendoza
Jesus is always seen every period at his door greeting students and welcoming them to his class. Jesus makes himself available any time after school for students and even teachers if they need help. His interaction with students is very positive and students are always seeking him out for help. Jesus is always willing to help out whenever needed.
Loren Nield
Loren was responsible for a great many projects this summer and he not only completed them, but he maintained a high level of support with staff and fellow IT Team members. A true asset to the team.
Regional ACSA awards
Two from PJUSD will be recognized at this year's Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Regional Conference in May.
Michele Bays
Michele Bays will receive the School Board Member of the Year Award, highlighting her investment in our community and for leading our School Board of Trustees for over 20 years. During her tenure as Trustee, the District's enrollment grew from 3,500 to more than 6,000 students. Two new elementary schools, a middle school, district office and professional development center, as well as the substantial modernization and construction of new classroom facilities on all existing campuses were undertaken. She has been the "glue" holding the Board together, as there have been 20 different Board Members over the past twelve years, taking the time to mentor new board members and support ongoing professional development for both trustees and administrators. The ACSA award is a special honor given to Board Members who have made significant contributions to public education.
Jose Sanchez
Jose Sanchez will be receiving the Continuation / Educational Options Administrator Award, for implementing impactful changes at Del Puerto High School, which include achieving the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) accreditation, and becoming an official No Excuses University (NEU) school. WASC accreditation assures that the school's purposes are appropriate and being accomplished through a viable education program, in which the integrity of the school's program and transcripts are continually evaluated. NEU is a nationwide school partnership network that promotes the opportunity for every child to be educated in a way that prepares them for college or post-secondary education. NEU schools’ culture for achievement, aligned standards, assessment capabilities, data management, and intervention systems are evaluated. All PJUSD schools are part of this network, which is the foundation for its community-wide United Patterson initiative. Del Puerto is one of the first (of a very few) continuation schools in Nation to earn the NEU status. The ACSA Continuation/Educational Options Administrator Award is a distinct honor that very few schools have earned throughout the State.
Upon receipt of these prestigious ACSA awards in May, Bays and Sanchez will also represent our region, which includes the Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne Counties for these honors at the State level.
