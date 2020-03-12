The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) is hosting a Teacher Recruitment Job Fair on Saturday, March 28 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at SCOE’s downtown offices, 1100 H Street, Modesto. This year’s job fair is open to fully-credentialed teachers or intern-eligible candidates and credential completion candidates by August 2020 (verified by Program Completion letter or Intern Eligible letter) who pre-register on-line by Wednesday, March 25 at https://bit.ly/2Z3yvtK. Admission is free. (Candidates who do not pre-register will be admitted into the fair at 10:00 a.m.)
School districts, including private and charter schools, SCOE, and colleges, will be on hand to fill positions for the 2020-21 school year. On-site interviews will be conducted by many districts so candidates should bring a complete application packet consisting of:
- Copy of online Ed-Join application
- Resume
- Copy of transcripts
- Copy of valid credential(s) or a letter from a university or district intern program stating eligibility from their program or credential program completion letter
Teachers looking for a position at a specific school district will have an opportunity to ask questions regarding benefits, retirement, and salary. “Teachers coming to the Job Fair will have face-to-face contact with Human Resources staff and administrators to get their questions answered,” said Suzanne Lazar, Credential Analyst at SCOE.
For additional information about the Teacher Career Fair, log onto SCOE’s website: www.stancoe.org.
