Now don’t worry about a thing, my daughter. I will do what is necessary, for everyone in town knows you are a virtuous woman. (NewLivingTranslation)
“….All the people of my town know that you are a woman of noble character.”(NIV)
The story of Ruth is a story of God’s Amazing Grace in the midst of difficult circumstances. Ruth’s story takes place during the time when the nation of Israel was ruled by judges. These were dark days of Israel, when the people did whatever seemed right in their own eyes, and rejected the voice of the Almighty God. During those dark and evil times, there was still a remnant of people who followed God’s instruction, and remain faithful to their commitment to God. Naomi and Ruth are beautiful examples of it.
What is an Honorable Woman? We all have different answers to this question, but my answer is; An Honorable woman is a woman who Honors God by putting God first in her life even in the midst of difficult situation just like Ruth did. She never let go of her belief in her God no matter what came her way.
An honorable woman is known and recognized by many people by her wonderful character. Boaz said to Ruth; Don’t be afraid, I will do for you all you ask, because all the people of my town know you are a woman of noble character. How do the people of the town know her character? By the way she lived. She showed it by serving and working hard in the field. The apostle Paul wrote these words; “You yourselves are our letter, written on our hearts, known and read by everyone. (2 Corinthians 3:2)
An Honorable woman listens to advice from older wise women or from wise people. In chapter three of the book of Ruth, Naomi gives Ruth advice on what to do when she went to Boaz’s house. She follows every advice Naomi gave her, and the bible says Boaz favored her. The true happy person doesn’t follow wicked advice, doesn’t stand on the road of sinners, and doesn’t sit with the disrespectful (Psalms 1:1), but follow and obey the advice of the Lord.
An Honorable woman is a blessing to others. Through Ruth, Naomi received her blessings.
I pray that all women in our city of Patterson have a blessed and wonderful Mother’s Day. Don’t let the difficult situation we are facing now with the COVID-19 take away the spirit of Mother’s Day. May this story of Ruth encourage you to be an honorable woman to your family, your friends, and your community. God Bless You All. Happy Mother’s Day.
By Pastor Hercules Lofa, Harvest Samoan Assembly of God. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
