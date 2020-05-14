The Covid-19 virus has been referred to by health officials and national leaders as an invisible enemy. The world has responded by taking necessary actions to prevent the spread of the disease as much as possible. Citizens from every nation are doing what they possibly can: wearing masks, protective gloves, social distancing, sheltering in place and much more. In addition, people are praying and asking God to bring this virus to an end and save as many lives as possible. I rejoice in all the lives that have been spared and those that have successfully survived the experience. I grieve with those that have lost loved ones and those that continue to suffer. I thank God for every frontline worker that has provided the urgent care needed for those ill with this deadly virus. I pray God will bless them and keep them safe and virus free.
When I think of this invisible enemy I also think or another invisible enemy, one deadlier than the Covid-19. The invisible enemy I am talking about is sin. We cannot see it, but it is very real. It all started in the Garden of Eden when God forbid Adam and Eve to eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, warning them, “for when you eat of it you will surely die” (Gen. 2:17). Eventually Adam and Eve disobeyed God and ate the fruit from the forbidden tree, and immediately the invisible enemy of sin caused their death. Really? How is that? According to Scripture mankind dies three ways: eternally, spiritually, and physically. Adam and Even died immediately eternally and spiritually and would eventually die physically. The whole human race was plunged into death. Our human origins go back to our first parents, Adam and Eve, and their broken relationship with God has been passed down to every one of us.
The Psalmist David cried out in his sin to God when he pleaded for forgiveness, saying, “Surely I was sinful at birth, sinful from the time my mother conceived me” (Psa. 51:5). The Apostle Paul bluntly said, “for all have sinned and come short of the glory of God” (Rom. 3:23). Sin is deadly. It is the invisible killer of the soul. Paul also understood that “the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Rom. 6:23). The Apostle explains, “just as sin entered the world through one man, and death through sin, and in this way death came to all men, because all sinned…for if the many died by the trespass of one man, how much more did God’s grace and the gift that came by the grace of one man, Jesus Christ, overflow to the many!” (Rom. 5:12, 15).
What should our response be to this invisible enemy of sin? Jesus Christ is the answer. He alone is the remedy. I invite you to come to Jesus and receive his sanctifying, cleansing, and saving power. The Apostle Paul provides the divine prescription, “confess with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God has raise him from the dead and you will be saved…for everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Rom. 10:9, 13). The Apostle John said, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and will purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
The Covid-19 is an invisible enemy that has taken the lives of many precious people. With all the precaution being taken to prevent exposure to this pandemic it is critical that we also consider an invisible enemy deadlier than this virus or any other disease. God’s prescription will save us. Jesus Christ is our salvation. He is the remedy for sin and the destroyer of the invisible enemy. May God bless you and keep you safe.
By Pastor Ken Moren, Family Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
