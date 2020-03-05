The season of Lent, the season of renewal and preparation has begun from Ash Wednesday. It is suggested to read passages on “Transfiguration of Jesus” on the last Sunday before Lent begins. On a high mountain top, Jesus was transfigured. His face shone like the sun and his clothes became dazzling white. Amazingly Moses and Elijah appeared with Jesus. And surprisingly a voice, from a bright cloud overshadowing them! All these things happened right before the eyes of Peter, James and John (Matthew 17:5). As we read the previous chapters of today’s Matthew’s Gospel, this could be one of the daily or more likely nightly routines for Jesus, because he went up to the mountain habitually by himself to pray (Matthew 14:23). Who would know what had happened during those nights?
But it must not be anything usual for those three disciples.
What did it mean to them? Peter, James and John left everything behind just to follow Jesus. Then they witnessed lots of miracles done by their Master. Many people told them their Rabbi would become a king who could save their nation from the Roman Empire once and for all with his mighty powers. To Peter, even the keys to the Kingdom of heaven was promised (Matthew 16:19). Their hopes went up. Then suddenly Jesus began to tell them about his suffering and death (Mt. 16:21). This meant that their future would be in serious trouble. They got so scared.
Six days later Jesus told this to his disciples. He took with him Peter, James and John, to lead them up a high mountain and have them witness to the most heavenly scene on the mountaintop. Why did he do that?
For those six days, Jesus watched his disciples becoming so fearful, doubtful and restless. But the impending danger was real. This small fragile community of disciples would experience a series of traumatic events soon. So, Jesus took them to a mountaintop to show them the ultimate love of God toward them and for the whole world. In the vision, they saw that God’s eternal plan was firmly rooted and even completed with the presence of Jesus (Grace) next to Moses (the Law) and Elijah (the Prophet).
In awe, this scene was eternally engraved in their minds and hearts. This became their “Mountaintop Experience.”
Everyone needs such a Mountaintop Experience. It could be surreal events to someone, or it could be small kindness to others. Peter, James, and John’s “Mountaintop Experience” strengthened and sustained their traumatic life afterward. During those traumas, they must have revisited their Mountain Top Experience over and over again and received strength and hope from the experience.
By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
