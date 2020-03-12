The world struggles with what it really means to be happy. The dictionaries give definitions for “happy” that include “lucky, fortunate, enjoying pleasure from the gratification of appetites or desires, favored by fortune.” However, the word “happy” in the Bible comes from a word that means “blessed.” The world seems to look at happiness as being lucky enough to get what you want, while God’s definition of happiness is having his hand of good favor upon your life. Most find happiness by having their senses gratified, while God wants his children to find their happiness in his personal interaction with them. It might surprise some to read in the Bible what makes a Christian happy.
- Receiving God’s Correction – “Behold, happy is the man whom God correcteth: therefore, despise not the chastening of the Almighty.” Job 5:17
- Being Blessed with Children – “Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward. As arrow are in the hand of a mighty man; so are children of the youth. Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them.” Psalm 127:3-5
- Working with Your Own Hands – “For thou shalt eat the labor of thine hands: happy shalt thou be, and it shall be well with thee.”
- Living in a Country that Fears God – “Happy is that people, that is in such a case: yea, happy is that people, whose God is the LORD.” Psalm 144:15
- Getting Your Strength from God – “Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the LORD his God.” Psalm 146:5
- Getting Wisdom – “Happy is the man that findeth wisdom, and the man that getteth understanding.” Proverbs 3:13
- Showing Mercy – “He that despiseth his neighbor sinneth: but he that hath mercy on the poor, happy is he.” Proverbs 14:21
- Handling a Matter with God’s Wisdom – “He that handleth a matter wisely shall find good: and whoso trusteth in the LORD, happy is he.” Proverbs 16:20
- Obeying – “He that keepeth the law, happy is he.” Proverbs 29:18
- Serving Others – “For I have given you an example, that ye should do as I have done to you. If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do them.” John 13:15,17 (Jesus said this after kneeling down to wash the disciples feet as an example of serving others.)
- Having Patience in Trials – “Behold, we count them happy which endure. Ye have heard of the patience of Job, and have seen the end of the Lord; that the Lord is very pitiful, and of tender mercy.” James 5:11
- Suffering Persecution for the Name of Christ – “But and if ye suffer for righteousness’ sake, happy are ye.” I Peter 3:14
While this list is not where many people will be searching for happiness, it is the only place where a child of God will find it!
By Pastor Timothy Benefield, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.