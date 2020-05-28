As the Apostle Paul was wrapping up his first letter to the church in Corinth, he gave this concise and valuable admonition, “Let all your things be done with charity.” The American culture has already become bitter and divided over the past few decades, and recent circumstances have only seemed to inflame existing passions. The demonstration of charity to one another has never been more important than it is now. Charity is described in Webster’s 1828 Dictionary as “that disposition of heart which inclines men to think favorably of their fellow man and to do them good.” While Christians must never lose their passion for truth, the quest for truth must always be pursued with an inclination to think favorably of one’s fellow man and to do him good.
Charity in Fellowship – I Peter 4:8 says, “And above all things have fervent charity among yourselves: for charity shall cover the multitude of sins.” God places a top priority on charity as His people fellowship together. It is charity which helps believers to overlook and to have patience towards the faults and failures of each other.
Charity in Service – The reader is encouraged to read I Corinthians 13:1-3. In this passage, you will find talent, knowledge, understanding, faith, and good works all reduced to nothing if they are not accompanied by charity. The verses use such phrases as “I am nothing” and “it profiteth me nothing.” Once again, there is a clear priority placed on charity as a Christian serves God.
Charity in Growth – II Peter 1:5-9 is a passage that demonstrates the growth of a Christian through different stages of spiritual maturity. As the child of God matures, this passage reveals that the ultimate revelation of maturity is the exercise of charity. Like the previous two passages, charity is declared to be the highest priority.
Charity in Behavior – In Colossians 3:12-14, Paul lists a whole catalog of behaviors that should identify Christians. After such exemplary conduct as mercy, kindness, humility, meekness, longsuffering, and forgiveness, Paul accentuates charity by saying, “And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness.” Once again, charity is the preeminent behavior.
Charity in Doctrine – I Corinthians chapter thirteen is recognized by many as the ultimate description of charity. At the end of the chapter, Paul identifies three crucial doctrines in the Christian faith. However, he plainly and without apology lists charity as the most important precept. I Corinthians 13:13 says, “And now abideth faith, hope, and charity, these three: but the greatest of these is charity.”
Charity in Obedience – I Timothy 1:5 tells the believer that “the end of the commandment is charity out of a pure heart.” After specifying in Matthew 22:37-39 that the greatest commandment is to love God and the second greatest commandment is to love your neighbor as yourself, Jesus emphasized in verse forty that “On these two commandments hang all the law and prophets.”
By Pastor Timothy Benefield, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
