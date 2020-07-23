We are in the lockdown again and it’s something I know we aren’t looking forward to. This pandemic has placed fear and worry in the hearts of our society and communities. It has withheld us from returning back to our “normal” routines and lives. Our children aren’t able to see their friends at school, going to fun indoor attractions haven’t been the same and places of worship and fellowship have closed down.
The number of cases continue to rise by the second but a question I have is “What can we do?” My response is “What we can do is, do what we can and not what we cannot do.”
What we can do is Demonstrate Christ!
The Word of God says “Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season”
In 2 Timothy 2:9 it says “For which I am suffering to the very point of being chained like a criminal. But God’s word is not chained”.
Paul encouraged the church in Romans by saying “Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord”.
Why demonstrate christ?
Because Christ is the living hope of the world and He is the hope of glory, Colossians 1:27.
How can we demonstrate Christ?
By pointing people to Christ the Life giver and a Burden lifter. Matthew 11:28 states “Come to me, all you who are weary and heavy burden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light”.
Christ invites us to come to Him because in Him we will find rest for our souls, comfort for our pain and peace for our troubled hearts.
How can we demonstrate Christ?
By building relationships with people and helping them with their needs. Some examples can be by feeding them and praying for them just as Jesus did. Another example is also building bridges and not burning down bridges. It is important that we seek to keep Unity within our relationships with one another.
Last week on Monday I took my grandchildren to help the church with their food bank here in our city of Patterson. I could feel the excitement from my grandchildren as they helped to pass out bags of food and drinks to those who were in need of it. Later on that day my grandchildren approached me and said “Papa we want to go again” I replied and said “ We will go every Monday”. This is a way we can demonstrate Christ, my question to you is “How will you demonstrate Christ?” Don’t wait until tomorrow or the following week let’s demonstrate Christ now. Have a blessed week. Manuia le vaiaso.
By Pastor Hercules Lofa, Harvest Samoan Assembly of God Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
Log In
