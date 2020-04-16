As we continue to face the challenges of the coronavirus and the economic impact that follows, many families are experiencing higher degrees of fear and anxiety.
Fear is a powerful emotion that can be healthy in moments of real threat. But fear can also paralyze us, and later express itself in intolerance and aggression.
No wonder the cases of domestic violence are increasing significantly during our “shelter in place”. In the Gospels, we read the story of Peter.
He was the most vocal of Jesus’ disciples. When Jesus announced His death on the cross and His resurrection, and how all the disciples would abandon him, Peter replied: “Even if all fall away on account of you, I never will.” Truly I tell you, Jesus answered, this very night, before the rooster crows, you will disown me three times.” Mt. 26:33-34.
Later that night, when Jesus was about to be arrested, Peter reached for his sword, drew it out and struck the servant of the high priest, cutting off his ear. Peter was afraid, and his fear drove him to violence. On the other hand, Jesus remained calmed and healed the servant’s ear.
The antidote of fear is faith in action. The Psalmist said: “When I am afraid, Lord, I put my trust in you.” Psalm 56:3
My friend, what are you afraid of and anxious about during this crisis? Turn your fears into prayers, like this one from the YouVersion Bible App.
A prayer for the Financially Hurting
“God, You know what we’re going through. And we’re thankful You can take the hardest circumstances and turn them around for our good and Your glory. You can restore all things-so we’re asking You to restore lost jobs, finances, relationships, resources, and hopes. Show anyone struggling financially that You hold them close, and surround them with people who will help them through this time. Please meet their immediate needs as they trust You for long-term solutions.
Turn fear into faith as Your good plans for them unfold. As they wait on You, renew their hope and give them the courage to dream again. Remind them of their value, and fill them with peace. Our God, come and do what only You can do.” In Jesus’ name, Amen.
If you are struggling with fear and anxiety, or if you are a victim of domestic violence, call our Confidential Prayer Hot-Line at
209-892-7911
Call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
Someone is ready to pray with you. God bless you!
By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian Fellowship Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
